Berko men’s 1sts consolidate their hold on second spot in the table

There were some great results for the Berkhamsted & Hemel Hempstead HC ladies’ 2nds and 3rds, and men’s 1sts and 5ths at the weekend.

The men’s 1sts earned a 4-2 victory in the East League, solidifying their hold on second place in the table.

Having lost two players beforehand, the ladies’ 2nds bare 11 had a fine 1-0 win over Broxbourne at a slippery Halton, thanks to a Hannah Prentice strike which hit both posts before going in.

Player of the match was Ellie Cella.

The ladies’ 3rds triumphed 3-0 against Leighton Buzzard. Emily Hogan scored a brace and Clare Inglis added the other, while Hannah Whitby earned player of the game honours.

The ladies’ 1sts lost 3-1 against Broxbourne, but still remain in second place in the league table.

It was celebration time for the beleaguered men’s 5ths who finally earned a point in their 1-1 draw with St Albans after seven games and more than 550 minutes of hockey without success.

The ladies’ 4ths development side braved the worse of the biting cold on Saturday with a 10am push-back, losing 4-0 at a strong Bedford side.

The men’s 2nds were defeated 5-3 by table-toppers Potters Bar 5-3 which reflects well on how the side are developing this season.

The men’s 3rds were left to rue a few missed opportunities in their 3-1 reverse to Luton.

The men’s 4ths produced an improved performance against runaway leaders Southgate but went down 7-0. The reverse fixture at home was 9-0.