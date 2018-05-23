Berkhamsted men’s 1sts regain their winter title

Berkhamsted men’s first team are proud to have regained their title in the Aylesbury & District Tennis League’s top winter division.

This brings the tally to three wins in the last five years for the side.

It’s always a closely-fought battle in the league and this year’s victory was secured in the very last week of the season by just one point.

The quality of the tennis and level of competition seems to be getting better every year.

The club has been lucky enough to have had several new, quality players joining in the last few years which has given their team even greater depth for a men’s first team.

Dermot Horner, who is the joint captain alongside Denis Repard, said it was very much a team effort and he and Denis thanked all of their players for their commitment and class in achieving this amazing result this season.