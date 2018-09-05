Beginners looking forward to their 10-week charitable running course

On Tuesday, September 25, at 9.30am, another nervous group of men and women will gather in Berkhamsted for the start of a 10-week running challenge.

They will be the latest recruits to join the Hospice Beginners Running Course launched by local coaches, Erica Carter, of Berkhamsted, and Heather Harris, of Ashley Green, and held at locations all around the area, such as the Asheridge Estate, Tring Park, Northchurch Common and Langley Meadow.

Started three years ago as a way to raise money for the Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted, more than 500 men and women from the district aged from 17 years to 70 years have now completed the popular ‘couch-to-5km’ course.

With every beginner paying £50 and every penny going to the hospice, the total raised has now exceeded £9,000.

Erica said: “Each 10-week course ends with a 5km parkrun, which is always an emotional day as we see everyone reach what many had previously thought was an impossible goal.”

So successful was the course that Erica and Heather have now given up their previous full-time careers and set up the JogOn running company which offers six different outdoor and indoor courses for all abilities.

For more information about beginners’ courses, contact Erica and Heather by emailing jogonrunning@hotmail.com or visit the website www.jogonrunning.com.