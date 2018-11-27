Amazing Alyenna wins an international medal with her England team

Talented young gymnast Alyeanna Rahim has won her first international medal competing for England.

Her club, Sapphire Gymnastics based in Hemel Hempstead, said they were very proud of Alyeanna’s achievement.

Having been selected by the head coach of the England side, Alyenna flew out to the Salamunov Memorial Cup in Slovenia recently.

Along with five other English gymnasts, Alyeanna and the England team earned the gold medal.

Alyenna produced the crucial scores for her team, which saw her finishing in second place in the overall standings as an individual at the meet.