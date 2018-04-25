A golden return for Rush Judo’s Lish as elite team excel yet again

The Berkhamsted-based Rush Judo club had four of their elite squad competing in the Northern Ireland Open held in Derry over the weekend.

Saturday saw the return of Tom Lish and Paddy Lish was also in action.

Rush Judo's junior Tom Lish returned from injury to claim gold in Derry.

This was Tom’s first competition since surgery and rehab – and it looks like the time out was well spent as he earned a gold medal in the juniors category.

He then went on to fight as a senior with a fantastic fifth-place finish, just missing out on bronze medal while fighting considerably older competitors.

Paddy was also fighting up – as a junior – and should be proud of his performance. He was unlucky not to progress to the semi-finals but went away with a great experience of fighting in a category which he will move up to properly next year.

Sunday was the cadets’ competition and Rush’s Gergo Berendi went unbeaten to take gold in his new weight group.

Leah Hasler narrowly missed out on gold in a hard-fought final and returned home with a silver medal.

Coach Laurie Rush said he was very pleased with the medal haul and added: “It was a great weekend for our elite fighters and a particular congratulations to Tom in his first competition back after injury. It’s a great start.”

Rush Judo train at their permanent dojo in Ashlyns School, Berkhamsted.