Leverstock make it to semi-final of the historic T20 Heath Park Cup

Leverstock Green beat Ivinghoe & Pitstone in the semi-final of the historic Heath Park Cup on Friday night.

Levy earned a convincing victory by 121 runs after they made 212-4.

Sol Tomlinson (75) and Charlie Mahanama (50) top scored for Levy while Ivinghoe were all out for 89. Lewis Koch was the pick of the Green bowlers after taking 4-28.

The competition, sponsored by ADEX Interiors, dates back to 1960, long before the current vogue of short-format cricket.

Leverstock’s opponents in the final are still to be decided. They will play the winner of Berkhamsted and Langleybury.

The final will be played at Hemel’s Heath Park ground on Friday, July 13.