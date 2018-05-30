It’s a close local derby as Boxmoor lose to Abbots

Boxmoor came off a close second best, with a much-changed side from last week, in a tight game against local rivals Abbots Langley II on Saturday, losing by 17 runs.

Having lost the toss, The Moor were asked to bowl first and were soon in the wickets as Stan Harper (7-4-11-2) struck with the first ball of the match.

They picked off a few more wickets which led to visions of running through their opponents quickly.

But veteran Abbots opener Dave Carlisle (109) and skipper Rossiter (57), set up what was to be a match-winning partnership of 130.

Boxmoor had chances, spilling Carlisle on three occasions and it took Anum Hamdani (3-22) to dismiss him as Abbots finished on 236-9.

Despite the early loss of veteran batsman Keith Hammond, Boxmoor were always in the game even at 76-4.

A run-a-ball 98 partnership between Dan Hobbs (51) and 17-year-old Ed Shaw (50), both scoring maiden first-team half-centuries, set up a tense finish as the Moor hunted the target down.

Two quick wickets, including that of Shaw’s, slowed things down but Mahajan (24) looked to continue the chase.

A run-out or two were inevitable as both Hobbs and Mahajan perished in such a way, leaving the Boxmoor tail with too much to do and they were bowled out in the penultimate over for 219.

Special mention went to Boxmoor’s 15-year-old first-team debutant Saair Hamdani, who was a livewire in the field with two catches and a run-out.

The Boxmoor second team lost by 128 runs when hosting Waltham Cross Rosedale II.

The visitors were asked to bat and started steadily, accumulating runs, and finished their innings on 275-4.

Lloyd Larkins took 2-45 and John Scott (1-38) removed one of the openers. But the bowling attack tired in the heat and runs came all too easily.

Boxmoor were soon two down, as the openers were dismissed. There then followed a fine partnership between Kelly Low (29) and Dan Smith (58, maiden half-century for the club), but once Low was dismissed, wickets tumbled regularly.

It was another heavy defeat for an under-strength side.

The Boxmoor 3rds lost by 224 runs when hosting Old Eastcotians I.

And a young Boxmoor Sunday first XI won by 172 runs in a friendly when entertaining Ley Hill on Sunday. Ed Shaw hit a century and Ben Mannering carried his bat for 79.