Indoor nets at the ‘home of cricket’, Lord’s Cricket Ground

Bovingdon Cricket Club are raring to go for the 2018 season and have just booked a series of sessions of indoor nets at a special venue.

Throughout March, the club is holding nets at the state of the art Cricket School at the ‘home of cricket’ – the world famous Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Bovingdon, which plays on the picturesque Bovingdon Green in the Saracens Hertfordshire Cricket League on Saturdays, is inviting cricketers young or old to join them in the nets in London. You don’t have to be a member to join in.

To book or more details, email james.hazelton@cerltd.co.uk.