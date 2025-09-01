HemelStorm secure guard Danny Evans for new season

Danny Evans

Leeds-born guard Danny Evans will suit up for Hemel Storm in the 2025/26 season.

Evans’s story is an inspirational one, having achieved the dream he outlined as a 10-year-old boy by sticking a note reading ‘I want to be a professional basketball player when I grow up’ on his wall.

It took 13 years of hard graft, but it was all worth it in 2020 when he signed for professional Spanish side Bàsquet L’Hospitalet.

A successful season there was followed by a move to fellow LEB Silver team, Villarrobledo, where he averaged 11.7 points and 4.3 rebounds. That earned him his first crack at top-flight British basketball, signing for Cheshire Phoenix ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Evans, who spent his earlier years as a scholar in America, captaining Phillips Academy and finishing his college career by winning a Conference Championship with Saint Anselm, has since gone on to a spell in France with Rennes and is now ready for the fresh challenge that awaits him in Hemel.

“I’m incredibly excited to be joining the club. Jake and the team have big goals this season and I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute in achieving those goals.

“I can’t wait to start prep with the guys and to meet the loyal Hemel fans who I’ve heard so much about.”

The former England Under-18 and Great Britain Under-20 star has used his voice to great effect as an outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter campaign, thrown into the light by the tragic death of George Floyd in 2020. He has now established himself as a keynote speaker and High-Performance Coach, while also working for a tech company in London.

Everyone at Storm is looking forward to seeing what Danny has to offer this year, and your first chance to see him in action isn’t far away.