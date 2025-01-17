Hemel swimmers to compete in County Championships

By Sports Reporter
Contributor
Published 17th Jan 2025, 22:25 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 11:03 BST
Hemel Hempstead Swimming Club have qualified for 2025 Hertfordshire County Championships.

A total of 22 swimmers achieved consideration/qualifying times, and 18 swimmers will compete over the next two weekends.

Swimmers will be racing in 96 individual events across all age groups and strokes. This is a huge improvement from last year, with swimmers qualifying for more individual events than in previous years.

Special congratulations go to eight first-time qualifiers - Lily B, Georgina B, Shane C, Sophie M, Edward R, Vivaan S, Seb T and Katie W. The club have also entered six teams into the exciting relays.

