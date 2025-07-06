Hemel Hempstead Town CC beaten by Dunstable

Hemel Hempstead suffered a frustrating defeat in the Championship

Hemel lost out to Dunstable in the Championship at the end of the first round of fixtures, being unable to take their last wickets

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunstable skipper Sam Cherry made 94* off 89 balls and Harry McBrearty made 29* from 19 balls to make an undefeated partnership of 63 for the 8th wicket to win the game for Dunstable.

Hemel batted first and made 237 - 9 from their 60 overs with opener Brett Penny making 53 and no. 6 Ed Pike making 52*. Hemel went at Dunstable and got early wickets taking them down to 142 - 5 at the start of the last hour. Parth Mehta was, as ever, the main man returning 3 - 79 from 18 overs. But the partnership of 63 in 6 overs at the end proved to be too much and Dunstable got the win. Halfway point in the league season and Hemel are 7th, Dunstable 6th.

2nd XI (H) vs Welwyn Garden City 2nd XI - Div. 3A

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hemel snatched a win in a tight fought game. Hemel batted first and were bowled out for 163 with only opener Lutero Corrigan (17) and no.3 Aaron Wilson (94) making it to double figures. The onset of a bit of rain meant WGC had a revised target of 150 from 35 overs but Ed Langley opened the Hemel bowling and whipped out the first 4 WGC batters with the score only 38. The lower batsmen responded but Brad Finch (2 - 38) took them out and the returning Ed Langley picked up another wicket to finish with 5 - 32 and Lucas Bertin took out the last batsmen to finish with 2 - 24. WGC bowled out for 139 in 31 overs to give Hemel the win. Funnily enough, Hemel 2nds, as 1sts, in 7th place in division, WGC in 6th.

3rd XI (H) vs Aldenham 1st XI - Div. 6A

A top of the table clash which Hemel won although Aldenham remain top of the division and Hemel are 3rd. Batting first Hemel were bowled out for 150 in 39 overs with Matt Petchell top scoring on 30. Dil Khan (26) and Fin Clark (21) the only other main scorers. Hemel had the bowling though and removed Aldenham for 130 in 37 overs. dil Khan was the star with the ball as well taking 3 - 11 supported by 2 - 16 from Ed Grayson, 2 - 25 from Matt Petchell and 2 - 43 from Jacob Hodgins.

4th XI (A) vs Berkhamsted 3rd XI - Div. 8 West

A game where batting first proved to be key with Berko winning the toss, batting and making 198 - 6 from their 40 overs. Carter Botha proved the best of the Hemel bowlers with 3 - 25 from his 7 overs. When a strong chase was needed only opener Seb Freethy (43) and Neil Morgan (65) were able to put together large enough scores as Hemel were bowled out for 165 in 35 overs. Still, Hemel end first half of season in 5th place, Berko. in 6th.

5th XI (H) vs Harpenden 6th XI - Div. 12 West

Knocked off the top spot by lowly Harpo. Hemel end up 4th and Harpo. 8th at the halfway point. Putting Harpo. in they responded with a score of 205 - 4 from their 40 overs with only Matt Scears (2 - 26) looking safe. Hemel then chased but nobody took hold of the innings as they were bowled out for 168 in 36.3 overs. Jim Langley topped the scoring with 34, Philip Smith with 23 the only man out of the teens.