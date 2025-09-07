Hemel Hempstead CC's fitfh team confirm promotion

Hemel Hempstead CC's fitfh team capped a fine season by confirming promotion this weekend.

Hemel Hempstead CC's 5th XI have confirmed their promotion, while the third team clinched top spot in Div. 6A

Having had a good run, winning 4 games on the bounce, Hemel 1sts managed to finish their season by losing their last 4 games. Dunstable, having been put in, got off to a rapid start which was only reined in by tight bowling by Ed Pike who took 5 - 45 from his 10 overs. Dunstable saw themselves to 265 all out from 46.5 overs. Hemel's reply was less than spectacular with only Brett Penny making a score of note with 60 (6X4,3X6) from 44 balls. Only other double figure scores were 17 from Ollie Illott and 14 from Hem Ilangaratne. Hemel all out for 126 in 25.5 overs to lose by 139 runs and end up 7th in the Championship with Dunstable 6th.

2nd XI (A) vs Welwyn Garden City 2nd XI - Div. 3A

A game that was over almost before it had started and not in Hemel's favour. Batting first Hemel lost 2 wickets in their first over to Mohammed Ahmed who went on to take 6 - 20 from his 9.3 overs. Only Tom Waterton could offer any resistance with 39 as Hemel were despatched for 104 in 30.3 overs. WGC decided not to hang around and hit 105 - 0 in 15 overs. Hemel ended up in 4th place in the division, WGC place above in 3rd. Glories of beating now promoted Wheathampstead distant memories.

3rd XI (A) vs Aldenham 1st XI - Div. 6A

Although promotion guaranteed, win needed to secure the divisional title. It was achieved. Put in by Aldenham Hemel only made 214 - 7 from their 50 overs with that man Kam Akhtar the strength in the batting scoring 76 (10X4) in 113 balls. 40 from Matt Petchell and 33 from promoted Neil Morgan got Hemel over the 200 mark. Things looking a bit suspect as Aldenham chased and reached 162 - 5 with main 3 Hemel bowlers bowled out and Aldenham skipper Chris Munroe (40) looking good. But he was snared and the tail folded for Aldenham all out for 178 and a 36 run win for Hemel 3rds.

4th XI (H) vs Berkhamsted 3rd XI - Div. 8 West

Hemel 4ths suffered a local derby defeat to Berko as they were beaten by 86 runs. Putting Berko in they responded with 192 - 9 from their 40 overs with opening bowlers Ernie Coldwell (2 - 26) and Carter Botha ( (3 - 31) getting the best returns. Hemel's response was not great, all out for 106 in 34.4 overs with Mike Samuels top scoring 38 (7X4) and only Akshay Shah (12) and Ernie Coldwell (10) making it to double figures. Hemel avoided the drop in 8th place, Berko. ended up 5th.

5th XI (A) vs Harpenden 6th XI - Div. 12 West

A win should have been a formality with Hemel top and Harpo already relegated but Hemel had lost at home to Harpo earlier in the season. Putting them in Hemel bowled Harpo out for 87 in 33.4 overs. Job done you would have thought but Hemel always like to make things difficult. It took Drew Butler to hit 43 then get out with victory one shot away as Hemel made 88 - 5 from 19.4 overs and seal the Div. 12 West title.