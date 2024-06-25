Hemel club win two gold medals at regional Artistic Swimming competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dacorum Artistic Swimming Club scoped two gold medals at the Swim England East Regional competitions on Saturday 15th June 2024.

The two teams competed separately in Division 1, the 12 years & under category and the 13-18 years category. Both teams performed their routines with enthusiasm and passion. The judges awarded marks for elements, artistic impression, difficultly and synchronisation. The high scores they achieved enabled both teams to be win first positions, and gold medals awarded for all the team members.

Head Coach Emma Chapman, a former swimmer for Dacorum Artistic Swimming Club, said “The two teams dedicated significant effort into their routines, incorporating numerous difficult elements. Their well-deserved medals are a great confidence boost as they prepare for competing in the National Artistic Swimming Combo Cup competition in Sheffield next month”.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...