Hemel club win two gold medals at regional Artistic Swimming competition
The two teams competed separately in Division 1, the 12 years & under category and the 13-18 years category. Both teams performed their routines with enthusiasm and passion. The judges awarded marks for elements, artistic impression, difficultly and synchronisation. The high scores they achieved enabled both teams to be win first positions, and gold medals awarded for all the team members.
Head Coach Emma Chapman, a former swimmer for Dacorum Artistic Swimming Club, said “The two teams dedicated significant effort into their routines, incorporating numerous difficult elements. Their well-deserved medals are a great confidence boost as they prepare for competing in the National Artistic Swimming Combo Cup competition in Sheffield next month”.
The Dacorum Artistic Swimming Club practice at the Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre and welcome new members. Visit www.dacorumartisticswimming.com
