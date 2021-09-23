Little Hay's Sapphire is bound for San Diego

Sapphire Boyce

Little Hay Golf Club’s Sapphire Boyce will be heading to San Diego next summer.

The rising star won the IMG World Championship Qualifier in her 11/12 age category at the Cambridgeshire Country Club on Sunday.

She won by seven shots with a score of 83, dropping only eight shots to par.

Her victory means she will now head to the final in San Diego, California next July where she will have a real chance of becoming the world champion.

Along with all the other big events the youngster has already qualified for this season, including the Robert Rock Junior Golf Tour Spanish Open at La Manga in February and the Irish Champion of Champions final next summer, she is now looking for some help through sponsorship.

The sponsor would be needed to help fund her trips abroad but would have their logos on her hat, shirts and golf bag for the events, which are televised or promoted heavily on social media platforms across the globe.

She has also set up a Go Fund Me page to help raise funds to enable her to compete in the major events around the world.