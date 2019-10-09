Youngsters help Potten to a strong cup victory

Teams in the West Herts League were in cup and Division One action at the weekend.

In the West Herts Senior Cup Pool A league stages Potten End, in their first home game of term, dominated the first-half against Bovingdon A and took a deserved 2-0 lead at half-time after goals from Jack Tomkins, who became the youngest ever club scorer, and a wonderful lob from Drew Duggan.

Potten continued to look dangerous and scored again in the 60th minute from their captain Dale Jenkins.

Bovingdon got back in the game to make it 3-1 with a reply from Lee Butler, but as they pushed for more goals, Potten took advantage and Duggan scored his team’s fourth on the counter attack to make it 4-1.

It was played in a good spirit and was a great start to the cup campaign for Potten, who played four 16-year-olds, as they look to experiment with experience and youth.

Kings Sports hosted Langleybury Cricket Club and took an early goal through Sam Flood.

Langleybury equalised, only for Kings to take the lead again from a Sean Foster header.

This pattern repeated itself twice more as Langleybury scored a second, with Kings then going 3-2 up thanks to Callam Wakefield, only for Langleybury to complete the sequence.

Just before the break, Flood got his second from a free-kick from 25 yards to make it 4-3 at the break.

As Langleybury tired, Kings had much of the possession and scored twice more through Foster and an own goal to make it a convincing 6-3 win.

Langleybury’s goals came from a Ollie Ilott brace and Dan Walker.

In West Herts Senior Cup Pool B Croxley Community beat The Engineer Harpenden 3-2 in a very close encounter,

A Conor Flanagan double and a Dean Cupit strike for Croxley, were replied by Mark Hitchcock and James Hardy for Engineer.

Tring Athletic A hosted Hemel Hempstead Rovers and were on top for the first 20 minutes.

However, this was until a hopeful shot by Rovers’ Asher Alleyne from the edge of the box which hit a Tring defender and deflected away from his own keeper into the net.

Shortly after Rovers added a second after an effort from Marcus Tower.

Only a superb save from Rovers’ keeper Callum Woods kept the scoreline intact until the break.

Tring pulled a goal back in the second period thanks to a penalty from Ollie Butler and Rovers had a few more chances late on before hanging on for a tight 2-1 win.

In West Herts League Division One Croxley Green won their first game of the season in convincing style with a 7-2 away win at Hunton Bridge.

Dan Walsh and Rohan Finnegan both scored twice and Oliver Blackhurst, Alex Busby and David Khan were the other Green scorers, while Archie Mboto and Conor Moore netted for Bridge.

Chesham United (Youth) Men’s were on their way to a second victory of the season against Sun Sports Rovers going in at half time 2-0 up.

However, Sun came battling back after the break, eventually winning 7-3.

The half-time team-talk obviously had a big effect.

Toby Lyons (two) and Matthew Greenacre scored for Chesham, while Sun’s scorers were Glen Cook, with a hat-trick, Danny Hall (two), Scott Kilbane and Mitchell Koch.

In the West Herts Junior Cup first round, Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves and Caddington were level at 2-2 at full-time after a closely-fought and exciting game to force penalties.

The shoot-out was also close, with Caddington eventually emerging as 5-4 victors.

League leaders Croxley Community Reserves had a straight forward passage to the next round with a 7-0 away win at Oxhey Academy.

The full results and scorers were as follows:

West Herts Senior Cup, Pool A: Kings Sports 6 (Sam Flood, 2, Sean Foster, 2, Callam Wakefield, own goal) Langleybury Cricket Club 3 (Ollie Ilott, 2, Dan Walker). Potten End 4 (Drew Duggan 2, Dale Jenkins, Jack Tomkins) Bovingdon A 1 (Lee Butler). West Herts Senior Cup, Pool B: Croxley Community 3 (Conor Flanagan, 2, Dean Cupit) The Engineer Harpenden 2 (Mark Hitchcock, James Hardy). Tring Athletic A 1 (Ollie Butler) Hemel Hempstead Rovers 2 (Ash Alleyne, Marcus Tower). West Herts Din One: Chesham United 3 (Youth) Men (Toby Lyons, 2, Matthew Greenacre) Sun Sports Rovers 7 (Glen Cook, 3, Danny Hall, 2, Scott Kilbane, Mitchell Koch). Hunton Bridge 2 (Archie Mboto, Conor Moore) Croxley Green 7 (Dan Walsh, 2, Rohan Finnegan, 2, Oliver Blackhurst, Alex Busby, David Khan). West Herts Junior Cup 1R: Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves 3 (Luke Coulter, Paolo Ditri, Rick Potton) Caddington 3 (James Anthony Ray, 2, Thomas Payne) Caddington win 5-4 on penalties. Oxhey A 6 (Ellis Constantinou, Paul Cook, Julien Lecomte, Tom Mackey, Ali Thomas, Lloyd Turner) Evergreen A 1 (David Aston). Oxhey Academy 0 Croxley Community Reserves 7 (Dominic Barnard, 3, James Pimlott, 2, Klod Nika, Nick Rogers).

The fixtures for this Saturday are:

West Herts League Premier Division:

Bovingdon A v Kings Sports.

Hemel Hempstead Rovers v Croxley Community.

Langleybury Cricket Club v Potten End.

The Engineer Harpenden v Tring Athletic A.

West Herts League Division One:

Croxley Community Reserves v Caddington.

Croxley Green v Oxhey Academy.

Evergreen A v Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves.

Hunton Bridge v Chesham United (Youth) Men.

Sun Sports Rovers v Global AFC.