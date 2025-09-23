We've got to be ruthless up front

Millar Matthews-Lewis celebrates. Photo: Jemma Sear/HHTFC.

Lee Allinson wants to see Hemel Hempstead sharpen up in front of goal.

Millar Matthews-Lewis hit the only goal of the game as Town edged past Farnborough in the National League South at the weekend.

But frustrated Allinson felt it should have been a more comfortable affair for his side after seeing chances go begging.

“We should have won by a lot more and we have to be more ruthless in front of goal,” said the Town boss.

“We could have put them to bed a lot sooner and in the end we are defending and we didn’t really need to be defending that hard. We had done enough to win the game comfortably without playing well.

“Those are the best types of games to win. It was another clean sheet and I thought we defended brilliantly because they have a very good front three. They have had very few chances all game.

“Overall we can be so much better and so much better on the ball, but the conditions were tough.

“I thought it was a very scrappy game, but we were deserved winners. I am really pleased with the three points.”

Allinson also dished out the praise to Matthews-Lewis after getting the winner against his former club.

“I am delighted for him,” added Allinson. “The kid deserves it, it's been a long process trying to get him out of Farnborough. We had to pay a bit of money to do that, money we were happy to pay because we know the quality he has. You have seen that today.

“He could have had a hat-trick today. He is a very good player. We need him to look after himself now because we are going to need him.

“The results have been good with him leading the line. Hopefully he can do that again next week.”

The win saw Hemel move into the play-off places ahead of the FA Cup tie at the weekend against either Sporting Khalsa or Hereford in the third qualifying round, with the tie due to take place after the Gazette went to press.