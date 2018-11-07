West Herts league and cup results

It was another busy weekend in the West Herts Saturday League with league and cup action.

West Herts Senior Charity Cup, league stages , game three:

Pool A: Glenn Sports 9 Caddington 0; Hemel Hempstead Rovers 4 Kings Sports 2.

Pool B: Langleybury Cricket Club 2 The Engineer Harpenden 3; Tring Athletic ‘A’ 3 Croxley Community 4.

West Herts Division One: Oxhey Academy 1 Croxley Community Reserves 4.

West Herts Junior Charity Cupp, league stages, game three:

Pool A: Harpenden Rovers Reserves 4 Hunton Bridge 1; Tring Corinthians Reserves 1 Tring Town AFC 3.

Pool B: Global AFC 3 Oxhey ‘A’ 3; Potten End 3 Hemel Hempstead Rovers Reserves 2.

This Saturday’s fixtures:

West Herts Premier: Bovingdon v The Engineer Harpenden; Glenn Sports v Caddington; Hemel Hempstead Rovers v Langleybury Cricket Club; Tring Athletic ‘A’ v Croxley Community.

West Herts Division One: Croxley Community Reserves v Hunton Bridge; Harpenden Rovers Reserves v Tring Corinthians Reserves; Oxhey “A” v Oxhey Academy; Potten End v Sun Sports Rovers; Tring Town AFC v Global AFC.

Match reports:

West Herts Senior Charity Cup, league stages, match day three:

Pool A:

Glenn Sports kept up their current big scoring record with a 9-0 thumping of Caddington and thus go into the West Herts Senior Charity Cup semi-finals in March next year as Pool A champions to play the runners-up of Pool B.

Sam Clark scored a hat-trick, Darrel Hennessy added a brace, while James Hocking, George Davies, Hayden Smith and Brad Finch scored the others.

Hemel Hempstead Rovers are Pool A runners-up after beating Kings Sports 4-2 in a game of two halves. They also go through to the semi-finals.

An early goal by Tom Read, after good initial work by John Edey, gave the home team the impetus to knock their opponents out of their stride.

Rovers were stronger and quicker to the ball and halfway through the first half Jack Burrows was allowed to run through and onto another Edey pass to put Roves 2-0 up.

Just before the break, Dan Perry scored with a left-footed drive from just inside the penalty area and they went 4-0 up when a Perry effort was eventually forced home by Rhys Stonebank.

In the second half Kings worked hard, had a better shape and gradually got back into the match, scoring after 70 minutes when Gio Lorefice finished off a decent move to slot home.

Soon after, John Gatenby forced his way into the box and his shot was saved, only for Josh De Paola to hit home from close range.

Just before the end, Kings should have scored a third and only a last desperate tackle saved Rovers this time.

Pool B:

Croxley Community travelled to play Tring Athletic ‘A’ on a difficult pitch and in blustery conditions.

This was definitely a game of two halves, with Croxley playing the first-half downhill with the wind and enjoying a good proportion of the play.

After a disallowed goal, they opened the scoring with a strike from captain Aaron Davies from the edge of the area.

Shortly after, the first of two strikes from Robbie Martin, with a goal from Tring in between, left the score 1-3 at half-time.

The second period was role reversal with Tring making the most of the conditions and were unlucky not to grab one back from the start.

However, against the run of play and during a break in Tring pressure, Croxley’s Harry Brock broke on the right and crossed for Michael East to get the fourth.

Minutes later Tring pulled one back and had the better of the second-half but some great defending from veteran centre back Paul Patten ensured Tring were kept at bay until 10 minutes from time when a corner was met well and set up a frantic close to the game.

The scorers for Tring were William Darraugh (two) and Ollie Butler.

Langleybury Cricket Club hosted The Engineer Harpenden and in a close game were on the wrong end of a five-goal thriller. Scorers for The Engineer were Jack Cartwright, Andrew Luckhurst and David Thompson, with Joe Healy and Ollie Illott getting the goals for Langleybury.

West Herts Division One:

Two goals from Steve Barton, including one from the penalty spot, helped a depleted Croxley Community Reserves side to a deserved 4-1 victory over Oxhey Academy, with Samba Gaye and James Evans also scoring.

Alex Faur, on his debut, netted for Oxhey.

West Herts Junior Charity Cup, league stages, match day three:

Pool A:

Harpenden Rovers Reserves got back to winning ways with a strong 4-1 victory over Hunton Bridge, with Chris Wickens scoring twice, while Liam Ead and Wilf Stewart scored the others.

Archie Mboto netted for Bridge.

Tring Town AFC won the derby game away at Tring Corinthians 3-1. Corries took the lead midway through the first-half against the run of play, with a goal from Connor Hearn.

Town levelled on the half-hour, thanks to a goal from Dan Woosley.

After the break, another goal from Woosley from close range on the hour was followed shortly after with a good 20-yard strike from brother Ryan for Town’s third and final goal to maintain their 100 per cent record this season in West Herts competitions.

Pool B:

Global AFC, after eight straight losses, managed to avoid defeat for the first time since the first game of the season against Oxhey ‘A’.

Scorers for Global were Alistair Challins (two) and Haydn Williams, while Oxhey’s scorers were Michael Ashcroft, Ben Kelly and Chris Monastriotis.

Potten End hosted Hemel Rovers Reserves, with both teams arriving in good form. It was a crunch game as both clubs were on three points in the pool, so it had a good cup feel to the tie.

Potten started well and it was not long before top scorer Drew Duggan gambled from a cross to score from close range and then made it two from another close-range effort.

The home side scored another just before the break from a corner when Kieran Hopkins converted well on a half volley to make it 3-0 at half-time.

However, Rovers came out strong in the second period and scored twice through Kai Lewis and Sam Hailey to make it a tense ending but Potten dug in to see out a 3-2 win.