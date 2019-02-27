Week off sees Tring stay in third

Title-chasing Tring Athletic had a week off on Saturday which allowed one of their rivals to steal a march in the top-three battle.

Hadley won 2-0 away at fourth-placed Biggleswade United to solidify their grip on the top spot in the SSML Premier Division table, after Biggleswade FC were in FA Vase quarter-final action, losing gamely to Canterbury City.

However, Hadley’s lead is likely to be short-lived as Biggleswade FC now have five games in hand on the leaders and Tring, in third place, have three games in hand.

Athletic were due to be back in action last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press when 13th-placed London Colney were to visit Cow Lane.

Tring will then host bottom club Stotfold this Saturday.