Very tight derby finally sees Hemel end Stones hex on march to playoffs

Hemel finally buried the Wealdstone hoo-doo by grabbing all three points in a tense and competitive derby on a very warm evening at Vauxhall Road on Thursday night.

It was the Stones’ third game in six days so the conditions were always going to be tough for them but to their credit they really pushed the Tudors all the way.

They had the first real chance after ten minutes when a Danny Green header was saved by Tudors’ keeper Laurie Walker.

The visitors were enjoying good periods of possession and restricted Hemel to long-distance efforts that were easily dealt with by away net man Jonathan North.

David Pratt thought he had given the visitors the lead on the half-hour when his powerful shot appeared to be heading for the corner until Walker reacted superbly to tip the ball out for a corner.

The game changed in a matter of minutes just past the hour when Mathew Whichelow brilliantly met a cross from the left, taking the shot first time with the outside of his boot from a tight angle, but as the ball powered towards the top corner, Walker somehow managed to get a hand on it and deflected it over.

After this escape Hemel took full advantage by taking the lead just a minute later when Scott Shulton, playing at full back, managed to break down the left before crossing to David Moyo, whose first-time shot hit the post but rebounded back to skipper Jordan Parkes who drove the ball past North to make it 1-0.

The result put Hemel another step closer to the playoffs and effectively ended Wealdstone’s slim chances of joining them.

Hemel : Laurie Walker, Lloyd Doyley, Joe Howe, Jordan Parkes, Darren Ward, Matt Saunders, James Kaloczi, Scott Shulton, David Moyo (Will Hoskins), Herschel Sanchez Watt (Alex Osborn), Karl Oliyide (Stuart McCall). Subs not used: Michael Cain and Danny Boness.

Attendance 733.