Valiant effort from Levy but FA Cup journey ends at second qualifying stage

Leverstock Green put in a creditable effort against Bostik Premier Division side Dorking Wanderers on Saturday, but their FA Cup run ended in the second qualifying round with a 4-2 defeat on a wet afternoon at their Pancake Lane home.

Dorking took the lead on 26 minutes via the penalty spot from Jason Prior, after Luke Preedy was adjudged to have fouled Kieran Lavery in the box.

Levy got back on level terms in the 38 minute from a corner. Jonathan Lacey’s delivery went over the keeper to the far edge of the box, where Alex Witham put the ball back into the danger area. Chris Blunden was close to the ball, but it was Lavery who put the ball into his own net to put Green back on level terms.

First-half stoppage time then saw two more goals scored. Three minutes into added-time a Dorking defender tried to pass the ball back to his keeper Slavomir Huk, but didn’t see the presence of Lacey, who intercepted the back pass and stroked a superb finish past Huk to put Leverstock into a shock 2-1 lead.

However, the lead lasted less than a minute as Dorking went straight back down the other end and a pass through the middle put Niall McManus through to level the scores at 2-2 at the break.

Dorking went on to add two further goals in the second period despite Levy’s battling display.

Substitute Tom Tolfrey netted in the 63rd minute before Lavery made it four in the 86th.

Next up for Levy is a trip to sixth-placed Biggleswade United this Saturday, before visiting 18th-ranked Cockfosters on Tuesday night, both in the SSML Premier.