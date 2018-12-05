Upper-tier clash sees Corby come from behind to outlast The Comrades

Corby Town came from behind to beat Berkhamsted 2-1 in a battle of sides in the playoff zone on Saturday.

The pitch at Berko’s Broadwater ground survived a morning inspection and eventually the rain relented.

Berko took the lead in the opening 10 minutes when Matt Bateman laid the ball back to Elliott Godfrey, who unleased a fine shot from the edge of the area.

But the match was turned on its head by half-time after two goals from 20-year-old Joel Carta. The leveller came when he got on the end of a long free-kick by Sam Warburton. He then lost his marker to shoot home a low effort from another Warburton cross before the break.

In between, Corby’s Ben Bradshaw had a penalty appeal turned down when he went to ground.

Four times in the second-half Berko got close to a leveller. Ryan Kinnane put a powerful header from a corner just over. Jonathan Lacey turned a defender inside out and looked to be tripped, but no penalty arrived.

Bateman jumped for a high ball with the visitors’ keeper Dan George and the ball ran loose. Bateman scooped the ball just wide.

And a long throw from sub Louis Austin was nodded on by Kinnane and it looked like Adiel Mannion would apply the finishing touch, but George just deflected it.

Corby have now caught up with second-placed Bromsgrove Sporting. Berko remain in fourth, with the chasing pack getting closer.

Last night (Tuesday) Berko were due to host Welwyn Garden City in the League Cup as the Gazette was going to press.

They then host bottom-but-three side Yaxley in the league this Saturday.