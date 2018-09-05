Unstoppable Athletic net seven goals past Leighton to move to second in table

Athletic have been threatening to score a hatful of goals for weeks, and Saturday saw them achieve that when they netted seven times at home against Leighton Town.

Athletic scored their first goal in the fifth minute when Ashton Campbell nipped in between a hesitant defender and keeper.

Just three minutes later Kieron Turner scored the goal of the game. He played the ball to Alex Campara who laid it back to him, before Turner curled an exquisite shot into the far corner.

A further two minutes elapsed before Tring made it 3-0. A long ball down the right found Turner who sent in a low cross, Campbell had a go but the ball rebounded to Tommy Twelves who crashed it home.

Further chances came and went before Athletic scored a fourth. A tremendous run by Campbell down the right ended in his pinpoint low cross to an unmarked Elliott Goward, who made no mistake.

In first-half stoppage time Tring made it 5-0. A header by Chris Vardy found Campbell, who ran across the face of the area before shooting past the keeper.

Just three minutes after the re-start Athletic scored their sixth. From a corner the ball was cleared but Goward netted with a powerful strike from all of 25 yards.

Town got one back in the 71st minute via Tom Bryant.

It was seventh heaven in the 86th minute when Jack Read was played through and he confidently shot past Town’s net man.

The win propelled Tring to second place in the SSML Premier table after five games, with 17 goals scored.

Tring next travel to fourth-ranked Oxhey Jets this Saturday.