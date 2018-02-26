Tudors’ winless streak stretches to four games after 0-0 draw with Havant

Hemel Town’s winless run extended to four matches after these two promotion contenders cancelled each other out at Vauxhall Road on Saturday.

There were few chances at either end during the whole 90 minutes.

The Tudors’ recent new signing Karl Oliyide had the first effort on target after 15 minutes when he shot from the edge of the box but it lacked power and was easily dealt with by Havant & Waterlooville’s goalminder Ryan Young.

Havant, who were in second place in the National League South standings going into the game but have now slipped to third, had their first opportunity when a Theo Lewis header was well-saved by the returning Laurie Walker, back from suspension.

Tudors’ skipper for the game Darren Ward, another recent arrival in the squad, managed to get his head on a cross from the right but it lacked direction and drifted wide.

There were a couple of half-chances at both ends around the half-hour mark, Lewis forced another easy save out of Walker and Hemel’s Scott Shulton tried his luck from outside the area but once again it failed to trouble Young.

The best opportunity of the first-half came just before the break when Havant’s No 9 Jason Prior arrived unmarked at the back post but he couldn’t keep his header down and it clipped the top of the bar when it looked easier to score.

There was little to talk about in the second period, with The Hawks having more of the possession but failing to create anything of note.

Both keepers had some tidying up to do but were barely troubled as the game drifted towards its climax.

Hemel welcomed back James Kaloczi after a recent toe injury with the tall midfielder coming on as a substitute. He added some quality to the hosts’ build-up play and with time running out Hemel started to look more dangerous.

They almost nicked the points with minutes left after a flowing move involving Kaloczi and Will Hoskins opened up Havant’s well-organised back-line but Hoskins’ attempted effort from close range was blocked on the line by Young.

The final piece of action saw substitute Jordan Parkes try his luck from distance but his well-struck shot was deflected wide.

In the end a draw was a fair reflection of the game and it leaves Hemel in the seventh and final playoff place with just 11 games of the league season remaining.

Next up for the Tudors is another six-pointer this Saturday when they travel to eighth-place Welling United, who are just two points behind Hemel and with a game in hand.

Hemel v Havant: Laurie Walker, Dan Spence, Joe Howe (James Kaloczi), Kyle Connolly, Darren Ward (captain), Matt Saunders, Hershall Sanchez-Watt, Scott Shulton, David Moyo, Karl Oliyide (Will Hoskins), Spencer McCall (Jordan Parkes).

Subs not used: Matt Spring and Michael Cain.

Mitch’s man of the match: Kyle Connolly.

Attendance: 508.