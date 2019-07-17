Tudors win the trophy at the inaugural Spencer McCall tournament

Sammy Moore’s new-look Hemel Hempstead Town side returned victorious from the inaugural Spencer McCall tournament on Saturday.

Played at The Football Pad in Barnet Lane, Barnet, the tournament included four teams who Spencer has played for.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who played for Hemel for parts of the past two seasons, is battling Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer

The Tudors opened their account in the tournament by beating Wingate & Finchley 5-4 on penalties on the venue’s grass pitch to qualify for the final.

Their opponents in that final would end up being Royston Town, who beat their opponents Hendon 2-1 on the 3G surface.

The final, which was played on the 3G pitch, was a great spectacle for Tudors’ fans as they dominated their Southern League Premier Division Central opponents, winning 1-0 after a goal from a triallist with a neat finish through the on-rushing keeper’s legs.

In the third and fourth place play-off, Hendon beat Wingate & Finchley on penalties.

The travelling Tudor Army were in fine voice, singing the now well-known ‘Spencer McCall song’ throughout the day.

The club said: “It was a great workout for the squad as Sammy and Jack [Midson, assistant manager] look to finalise their squad.”

The event also raised £1,500 for Spencer’s fund.

Hemel were presented with a trophy, which will be returned each season.

Spencer said on Twitter: “Wish I was able to attend the tournament to watch and say thank you to everyone.

“A big thanks to @hemelfc @HendonFC @RoystonTownFC for taking part and a special thanks to @aronsharpe and @WinFinchleyFC.

“Look forward to seeing you all soon!”

To back Spencer’s fund, donate online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/spencermccall.

The tournament victory followed Hemel’s strong showing in their opening game of the pre-season campaign against Deal Town the previous Saturday.

Deal-born Moore’s charges ran out 7-0 winners against their Southern Counties East League Premier Division hosts in front of more than 150 people, including lots of Moore’s friends and family at the Charles Ground.

Hemel were due to be back in friendly action again last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press. Moore’s men were set to travel to Kent to take on Isthmian League South East Division outfit Herne Bay.

The pre-season campaign then arrives at Vauxhall Road this Saturday when the Tudors host National League side Ebbsfleet United at 3pm.

Other home friendlies then follow against MK Dons next Tuesday, July 23, and Berkhamsted FC next Saturday, July 27.

In other news this week, the club confirmed they will now be taking debit and credit card ticket payments at Vauxhall Road. The service will be in place for the pre-season games and going into the National League South term, which kicks off at home against Hungerford Town on Saturday, August 3.