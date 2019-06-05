Tudors to build with Wall as top marksman Alex joins the club

Hemel Hempstead Town have continued to add talent to their squad for the new term with three additional men added to new boss Sammy Moore’s ranks, including last season’s top scorer Alex Wall.

After the recent shock departure of long-term skipper Jordan Parkes, the Tudors’ fans were much more upbeat when hearing of the latest trio of signings last week.

On a busy night last Wednesday, the club confirmed the arrival of 28-year-old striker Alex Wall, young defender Lucas Perry and 28-year-old midfielder/defender Jake Howells.

Wall netted 21 times in the National League South last term as the league’s top scorer.

The 28-year-old was a highly sought-after name with lots of clubs chasing him. But his managers at Concord Rangers last term, Moore and assistant boss Jack Midson, have convinced him to call Vauxhall Road home.

His other previous clubs include Luton Town, Maidenhead United and Bromley.

Howells was born and bred in Hemel and is equally at home as a midfielder or defender. He spent last season at Billericay Town and has also suited up for Dagenham & Redbridge, Eastleigh, Luton and Yeovil Town.

Perry is a young defender who started his career with Luton’s under-18s. From there he moved to Barton Rovers and Biggleswade Town.

They join four other new signings made last month in 26-year-old defender Connor Essam, 23-year-old forwards Sam Ashford and Liam Nash and 26-year-old full back/midfielder Tosan Popo.

The club also confirmed last week that Jacques ‘Pog’ Kpohomouh has agreed a new deal to stay at Vauxhall Road for the 2019/20 season.

Pog impressed with his athletic, versatile displays in defence from the moment he broke into the first team in February. The 22-year-old ended up making 17 appearances in all competitions, won several man of the match awards near the end of term and clinched the club’s Young Player of the Year title at the end-of-season awards night.

Meanwhile, the Tudors confirmed their pre-season campaign on Saturday.

In what the club called a ‘mouth-watering’ set of friendly fixtures, five games and a tournament have been confirmed.

The campaign kicks off on Saturday, July 6, with a trip to Kent to face Southern Counties East Premier side Deal Town.

They will then take part in a four-team charity tournament to support Hemel midfielder Spencer McCall, who is battling a rare form of bone cancer. Various events have been held so far to help the 24-year-old, including a sponsored walk at the end of last season from Watford’s Vicarage Road to Hemel’s ground.

The tournament takes place at the Barnet Lane training ground of Wingate & Finchley on Saturday, July 13, featuring clubs Spencer has played for. Hemel will take on the home club Wingate, Hendon FC and Royston Town.

The first midweek friendly takes place on Tuesday, July 16, when Hemel hit the road to face Isthmian League South East outfit Herne Bay.

The Tudors arrive home on Saturday, July 20, to play in front of their owns fans for the first time under new boss Moore when the stiff challenge of National League opponents Dover Athletic awaits.

Three days’ later they welcome League One side MK Dons to Vauxhall Road on Tuesday, July 23.

The last game slated is a home friendly on Saturday, July 27, with near-neighbours Berkhamsted, who did well in their first season in the Southern League Division One Central last term.

The National League South season then gets under way on Saturday, August 3.

Finally, a sponsorship opportunity has arisen at the club as Hemel are now without a main shirt sponsor.

After six years Hemel firm Underwood Solicitors have stepped down. The club said: “We thank them very much for their support over the last six years. This means we now have an opportunity for a new partner to gain extra exposure via our club.”

Firms interested can email club chairman Dave Boggins via daveboggins@aol.com.