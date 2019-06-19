Tudors snap up the 11th player of their engrossing off-season

Hemel Hempstead Town inked their 11th signing of the off-season last week with the addition of experienced midfielder Luke Howell.

His previous clubs include MK Dons, where he played in League One and Two, winning the fourth-tier title in 2008 and reaching the League One playoffs a year later.

The 32-year-old was at Aldershot Town last term.

Between 2010 and 2015 he played for Lincoln City and Dagenham & Redbridge when both clubs were in League Two.

From 2015 to 2018 he was in the National League with Boreham Wood and Dagenham & Redbridge, playing more than 200 times over two spells at the latter.

Howell joins ten other new signings under new boss Sammy Moore – last season’s National League South top scorer Alex Wall, young defender Lucas Perry, 28-year-old midfielder Jake Howells, 26-year-old defender Connor Essam, 23-year-old forwards Sam Ashford and Liam Nash, 26-year-old full back Tosan Popo, 30-year-old defender Craig Braham-Barrett, 31-year-old keeper Sam Beasant and 22-year-old midfielder/forward Isaac Galliford.