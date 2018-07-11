Tudors’ fixtures are released

Hemel Town kicked off their pre-season campaign at the weekend just days after the fixture list was unveiled for the 2018/19 National League South season .

The Tudors open their season in just over three weeks’ time on Saturday, August 4, with a home game at Vauxhall Road against Chippenham Town.

This will be followed up with a midweek away trip to Hampton & Richmond Borough.

The Tudors are then on the road again on Saturday, August 11, away at Dartford.

The club’s Bank Holiday fixtures this season are on Monday, August 27, home against Chelmsford City; on Boxing Day, away at St Albans City in a local derby; New Year’s Day, home against St Albans City; and on Monday, April 22, home against Weston Super Mare.

The full list of fixtures is as follows:

Sat, Aug 4: home v Chippenham Town; Tue, Aug 7: at Hampton & Richmond Borough; Sat, Aug 11: at Dartford; Tue, Aug 14: home v Hungerford Town; Sat, Aug 18: home v Woking; Sat, Aug 25: at Welling United; Mon, Aug 27: home v Chelmsford City.

Sat, Sep 1: at Torquay United; Sat, Sep 8: home v Billericay Town; Sat, Sep 15: at Weston-super-Mare; Sat, Sep 22: FA Cup 2nd qualifying round; Sat, Sep 29: home v Oxford City.

Sat, Oct 6: FA Cup 3rd qualifying round; Sat, Oct 13: at Truro City; Sat, Oct 20: home v Wealdstone or 4th qualifying round FA Cup; Sat, Oct 27: at Eastbourne Borough; Tue, Oct 30: home v Slough Town.

Sat, Nov 3: at Bath City; Sat, Nov 10: home v Gloucester City or FA Cup 1st round proper: Sat, Nov 17: at East Thurrock United; Sat, Nov 24: FA Trophy 3rd qualifying round.

Sat, Dec 1: at Concord Rangers or FA Cup 2nd round; Sat, Dec 8: home v Dulwich Hamlet; Sat, Dec 15: FA Trophy 1st round; Sat, Dec 22: home v Welling United; Wed, Dec 26: at St Albans City; Sat, Dec 29: at Chelmsford City.

Tue, Jan 1: home v St Albans City; Sat, Jan 5: at Woking; Sat, Jan 12: home v Torquay United or FA Trophy 2nd round; Sat, Jan 19: home v Hampton & Richmond Borough; Sat, Jan 26: at Hungerford Town.

Sat, Feb 2: home v Dartford; Sat, Feb 9: at Chippenham Town; Sat, Feb 16: at Dulwich Hamlet; Sat, Feb 23: home v Concord Rangers.

Sat, Mar 2: at Slough Town; Sat, Mar 9: home v Bath City; Sat, Mar 16: at Gloucester City; Sat, Mar 23: home v East Thurrock United; Sat, Mar 30: home v Eastbourne Borough.

Sat, Apr 6: at Oxford City; Sat, Apr 13: home v Truro City; Sat, Apr 20: at Billericay Town; Mon, Apr 22: home v Weston-super-Mare; Sat, Apr 27: at Wealdstone.

The pre-season kicked off on Saturday with a friendly at Bovingdon.

The Tudors won 7-0, fielding a strong side in the first- half, which ended 5-0.

Herschel Sanchez-Watt netted a hat-trick, alongside solo strikes from Charlie Sheringham, Phil Roberts, Jordan Parkes and a trialist.

There were a lot of changes and trialists tried out in the second half as a further two goals were added to the tally.

On Monday night, the Tudors travelled to Hayes & Yeading United for two 60-minute games on their 3G pitch.

The first game ended 1-1 with Hemel’s Matt Saunders getting an equaliser with a wonderful strike.

The second contest saw Hemel come out on top 4-0 with Scotty Shulton hitting a brace, Alex Osborn adding another and off-season signing Phil Roberts scoring what was described as a ‘worldie’ strike.

The Tudors have another two games in one day this Saturday.

They take on Southern League Premier outfit Kings Langley at midday at Sun Sports’ ground in Watford.

Their second game is at Berkhamsted’s Broadwater ground from 3pm.

On Monday, July 16, they take on Hitchin Town in the final of the 2017/18 Herts Charity Cup, again at Berkhamsted.