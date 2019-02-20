Tudors defeated 3-1 on Tuesday night by new league-leaders Woking

Hemel Town’s tough run of fixtures continued last night (Tuesday) when they were beaten 3-1 away at Woking, who in the process moved to the top of the National League South table.

A week after losing 4-1 to then-leaders Torquay United at Vauxhall Road, the Tudors travelled to Surrey last night to take on Woking in front of 1,673 people at the Kingfield Stadium.

It proved to be a tough night at the office but Hemel put in a battling second-half performance to push Woking all the way until they got the third goal in the 87th minute.

Woking were 2-0 up with less than quarter-of-an-hour gone after striker Dave Tarpey netted in the fourth and 13th minutes.

Hemel reduced the arrears three minutes after the break when forward Leon Lobjoit, making his first start since joining the club in January, scored his first goal for his new team.

But despite fighting throughout the second period, Woking put the final nail in the coffin three minutes before the final whistle when substitute Harvey Bradbury made it 3-1.

It was the only game on the National League South schedule last night so Hemel’s league position of 13th remained unchanged.

Hemel line-up v Woking: Laurie Walker, Joe Howe, Ollie Swain, Jordan Parkes (captain), Darren Ward, Tom Hamblin (James Kaloczi, 72 minutes), Kavan Cotter, Frankie Musonda, Leon Lobjoit, Jack Snelus, Scotty Shulton (Ismail Yakubu, 78 minutes). Subs not used: Arel Amu, Matteo Mendy, Steve Cawley.

Next up for the Tudors are eighth-placed playoff-chasers Concord Rangers at home this Saturday.

The reverse fixture back in early December ended in a 2-1 defeat for Hemel.