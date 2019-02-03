Tudors’ boss Deeney proud of volunteers’ efforts to get FA Trophy last-16 game on - but it was not to be

Despite the heroics of more than 60 Hemel Hempstead Town fans on Saturday, the ice eventually won out to put paid to the club’s historic last-16 tie in the FA Trophy with high-flying National League side Solihull Moors, writes Allan Mitchell.

Weather permitting, the crucial clash in the premier non-league cup competition will now take place at Vauxhall Road on Tuesday night.

It was all hands on the icy deck on Saturday morning as more than 60 people, including Tudors’ first-team manager Joe Deeney, chairman Dave Boggins, Hemel MP Sir Mike Penning, committee members and supporters, all responded to the club’s plea for help to clear the pitch in an effort to get the game on.

But it was all in vain, sadly, as the referee who turned up to do a preliminary check found that the goalmouths were unsafe and, in his opinion, wouldn’t thaw enough in time for the 3pm kick-off.

It was frustrating for all concerned as the majority of the pitch had been protected from the frost by a thick layer of snow. The areas around the six-yard box, however, didn’t have quite as much grass covering them and succumbed to the freezing conditions overnight.

The good news is that there is a thaw expected in the coming days so the game has been rescheduled for Tuesday evening.

As many Tudors fans there pointed out, they will be in the draw for the quarter-finals for the first time in the club’s history.

Deeney was absolutely chuffed with the turnout and was as frustrated as everyone else that the game was called off.

He said: “It was great to see everyone there, I can’t thank them enough for their efforts.

“It was obviously disappointing in the end as we were expected a large crowd and the players were fully focused on the game and were looking forward to the tie. “On the plus side, we have had a few players suffering with illness this week and a couple had minor strains so a few more days’ recovery will help massively.”

Asked if he was getting concerned with the increasing fixture-list backlog, Deeney said: “It is becoming a slight concern, especially if we have more bad weather this month.

“At present, we will be playing Saturday/Tuesday all the way to the middle of March. It’s an old cliché, but we will take it one game at a time and will work to ensure we set up to win every game.

“After such a positive performance last weekend [beating Hungerford Town 3-0] we were really hoping to keep the momentum going but it wasn’t to be and we have three extra days to prepare.

“This month has some very interesting fixtures and we know it’s going to be very tough, but that’s why we are in the game.

“First things first, however, it’s Solihull this Tuesday night and we must ensure we are focused and ready for that game.”

The club issued a massive ‘thank you’ to all who turned up bright and early in freezing conditions on Saturday to help out.

It’s what local non-league football is all about.

* Only three National League South games survived the weather on Saturday so Hemel remain in 14th place in the table, but with several games in hand on the teams around them.