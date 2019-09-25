Tring net five to stay on top while Green earn a fine win

Tring Athletic remain top of the pile in the SSML Premier Division after Saturday’s impressive 5-1 home victory over Potton United.

The visitors had one win to their name entering the clash and Tring produced a fine second-half display to stay three points clear of Newport Pagnell Town at the summit.

Charncey Dash dispossess a Potton centre back in the box and slotted home on 14 minutes to open the scoring.

Tring’s fans then had to wait until the 65th minute for the floodgates to open when Luke Dunstan fed Frazer John to double the lead.

Three minutes’ later John ran onto substitute Louie Collier’s header and found Dash to make it 3-0.

United got one back in the 75th minute after a scuffed corner wasn’t cleared.

The three-goal margin was restored on 84 minutes when Collier jinked past the Potton defence to net with a low shot.

Sub Frankie Hercules then netted his first goal for the senior team with a 90th minute header to make it 5-1.

Last night (Tuesday) Tring were due to host bottom side North Greenford as the Gazette was going to press and then visit 16th-placed Arlesey Town this Saturday.

Leverstock Green

The Green earned a welcome three points after a 2-1 home victory over Biggleswade United in Saturday’s SSML Premier Division clash.

It was Levy’s first win in six outings and first in the league since August 17 as they moved to 13th place in the table.

New signings Alex Ward and Jamie Ovington debuted in the Levy back-four and acquitted themselves well.

But it was the visitors who took the lead in the fifth minute when a strong run down the left ended with Enrique Amador hitting an unstoppable shot past keeper Matt Fallon from the edge of the box.

The Green were not behind for long as they replied in the eight minute after winning a free-kick to the right of the United area. Ollie Cox swung the ball over for Luke Peerless to get on the end of it to level the scores at 1-1.

The hosts got their noses in front in the 38th minute following a move instigated by new man Ovington. He played a fine ball from near the halfway line for Peerless to chase down to the bye-line and he pulled the ball back across goal for Luis Brooker to bundle home from close range.

The Green then held on for a hard-earned triumph.

Levy were due to host HoddesdonTown in the first round of the Herts Charity Shield last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press and then travel to sixth-placed Harpenden Town in the league this Saturday.