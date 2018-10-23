Tring keep up pressure on the leaders as they win for 10th time in row

Tring Athletic’s excellent start to the season continued on Saturday when they won 2-0 at home against 13th-placed Edgware Town to maintain the pressure on league-leaders Biggleswade FC .

Alex Campana’s first goal for the club at the end of the first half and a Jack Read strike at the end of the second period did the damage for Tring.

The victory maintained Athletic’s grip on second place in the SSML Premier Division table and they are now just two points adrift of leaders Biggleswade with a game in hand.

It was a tough match on Saturday, particularly as Athletic have a lot of injuries at the moment and they had to show a lot of character, particularly in the second-half to grind out their 10th consecutive win.

The previous Saturday had seen Edgware draw 2-2 with the leaders FC so they were a side to be respected.

Campana’s fierce free-kick on the left edge of the box was whipped into the roof of the net for a long over due reward for some impressive performances.

Tring sealed the victory in the 82nd minute when Ashton Campbell set up Read, who found the back of the net for his 36th goal from 77 first-team appearances

Athletic now have two tough games coming up with fifth-placed Hadley the visitors last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press. If they were to win that clash, Athletic would go to the top of the table.

Tring beat Hadley 3-1 earlier in the season but they have been somewhat of a bogey side for Athletic in recent years. This Saturday they then travel to 16th-ranked London Tigers, who are one of only two teams to have taken a point off Athletic this season when they drew 3-3 at Tring in August.