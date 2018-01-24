Tring gearing up for their day of destiny as weather puts paid to fixtures list

Three of the area’s most popular sides were left twiddling their thumbs at the weekend after snow and rain brought postponements across the league schedule.

Berkhamsted (see above), Leverstock Green and Tring Athletic were all left with no game in the SSML Premier Division on Saturday.

Levy Green’s trip to Colney Heath was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The league clash has been rearranged for Tuesday, March 6.

Fifth-placed Leverstock will next be in action this Saturday when they entertain fourth-placed Harpenden Town in an upper-tier tough test.

The weekend was also a washout for Berko with the first-team’s game with London Colney, development game at Buckingham Athletic and under-14s fixture with Harvesters all postponed.

And Tring Athletic’s game at Biggleswade United had to be called off after the wet weather forced the match official’s hand.

Their next fixture is this Saturday when Oxhey Jets are the visitors for a league game.

It game Tring pause ahead of their day of destiny on Saturday, February 3, when they visit Melksham Town for a fifth-round FA Vase cup clash.

It means Tring are only three rounds from a Wembley Stadium final and Athletic are calling it the “biggest game in the club’s history”.

The club are running coaches to the game and Tring are urging people to act fast if they want to secure a space as interest in the fixture is running extremely high.

Full details are available on the club’s website at www.tafc.co.uk.