Tring exit FA Vase, while Levy rescue a point at the death

Tring Athletic lost for just the third time this season when they were dumped out of the FA Vase at the hands of Woodbridge Town on Saturday.

Although Tring have been strong in the league, sitting atop the SSML Premier by five points, the cup competitions have been less fruitful.

By far their two worst displays this term have come in the cups, losing 3-1 at the weekend and against Burnham in the FA Cup last month.

Athletic under-performed on Saturday against their Eastern Counties Premier opponents, who were well-organised and motivated.

It came as no surprise when Woodbridge broke the deadlock in the 35th minute through Jerome Kelsey.

It did jolt Tring out of their stupor and they quickly equalised with a fine Tommy Fletcher header from a pin-point Max Mitchell free-kick.

Just before the break, a rash Jay Lovell challenge led to a penalty for Town, dispatched by Carlos Edwards.

Five minuets after the re-start Tring were awarded their own penalty after Mitchell was fouled, but Charncey Dash’s spot-kick was saved.

All hope was lost in the 75th minute when Dash was sent-off for violent conduct and Town made the tie safe with a late third goal.

Table-toppers Athletic return to league action this Saturday when they entertain midtable Dunstable Town.

Leverstock Green

A last-gasp header from Dan Weeks rescued a deserved point for fellow SSML Premier side Leverstock Green when they drew 1-1 with Wembley on a wet Saturday at Pancake Lane. It was a much-improved performance from the previous week’s 1-0 reverse against top-five side Oxhey Jets.

But after having much of the early play, Levy went 1-0 behind in the 14th minute when Jonathan Iley headed home a free-kick.

Wembley, in 17th place, managed to hold onto the lead going into the final stages.

But in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Green were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the centre circle. Everyone except Levy keeper Matt Fallon went into the box as Ollie Cox floated the ball in and Weeks got his head on it to divert the ball into the corner for a superb equaliser.

There was barely time to re-start the game before the referee blew the final whistle as Levy rescued a point with the last touch of the game.

The point leaves Levy in 13th spot and they were due to be in action again last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press when visiting bottom-but-one team Leighton Town.

Levy then host sixth-ranked Harefield United this Saturday.