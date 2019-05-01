Tring end season with a win to clinch runners-up spot in Premier Division

Tring Athletic concluded a fine season with a 1-0 home victory over Biggleswade United on Saturday to finish runners-up in the SSML Premier Division.

Athletic knew before the game that they needed to win to guarantee the runners-up spot and they deservedly did exactly that – although unlike last season, only the league champions earn a promotion place.

With Athletic sitting second in the table and United in fourth, it was always going to be a difficult game.

It was no classic and the strong, swirling wind did not help matters.

Athletic nearly opened the scoring on the cusp of half-time when Kieran Turner’s excellent free-kick from just outside the area slammed against the bar.

Although United were dangerous on the break, Athletic probably shaded the first-half with chances.

The hosts finally broke the deadlock in the 75th minute, which proved to be the only goal of the game.

A long ball was played out towards the left corner flag and skipper Turner won a chase to the ball, before turning back and running at the area. He played a short pass to Jon Clements, who with his back to goal cleverly turned two defenders before drawing the keeper and curling a shot that went in off the far post, showing impressive composure.

It was a fantastic result for Tring, who have been under extreme pressure over the past few months while trying to secure the title in a battle with eventual champions Biggleswade FC.

Tring boss Ian Richardson’s side fully deserved to finish where they did and spent much of the season inside the top four.