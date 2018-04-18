Tornadoes make history with cup win

After 48 seasons without winning a cup, Berkhamsted Tornadoes beat Potten End Sunday 1-0 on Sunday to win the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League Intermediate Cup.

Tornadoes are the oldest club in the BSFL and their various teams had lost in 10 previous finals, but history was finally made at the 11th attempt.

In a close match, Tornadoes had more possession but End were never out of it and had two goals disallowed for offside.

Tornadoes’ skipper Woods Mullan netted the only goal at the back post from a Lee Richards cross just before half-time.

In the league, Tornadoes are in contention for the Division One title so an historic double is possible.