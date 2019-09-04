Thumping win for Tring while Green held in Vase

Tring Athletic moved up to second place in the early SSML Premier table after an emphatic 6-0 away win at Edgware Town on Saturday.

Charncey Dash and Tommy Fletcher put Tring into a 2-0 lead by half-time and they dominated the second period.

Dan Ferrigno added a third on the hour, which opened the floodgates. A 66th minute corner to the far post was tucked away by Frazer John for his second goal in as many games since signing from Ware.

A fine pass from Chris Vardy was clinically finished by Dash for 5-0 and Oran Swales finished off the rout in the 90th minute.

This Saturday Tring visit Crawley Green in the league.

Leverstock Green

Levy were facing a replay away at fellow SSML Premier side Aylesbury Vale Dynamos last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press when the two sides could not be separated after 120 minutes of Saturday’s first qualifying round clash in the FA Vase.

Levy required a late equaliser to rescue the tie in normal time against a side that played much of the game with ten men. The visitors had a man sent off in the 21st minute when Derek Feyi was shown a second yellow card for pulling back Frankie Jowle when he looked to be clean through. Feyi had earlier been cautioned for kicking the ball away.

But the ten men took the lead in the 25th minute when Harry Scott got to the bye-line and pulled the ball back for Andrew Phillips to finish from close range.

Two minutes from time a speculative effort from Ollie Cox took a big deflection to wrong-foot Dynamos’ keeper James Weatherill and flew into the net to force last night’s replay.

This Saturday Green visit Newport Pagnell Town in the league.