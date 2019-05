The latest scores and scorers in the BSFL league

The latest results in the Berkhamsted Sunday Football League were as follows:

Last Wednesday, BSFL Division 2:

Chesham Athletic 1 (Jason Duncan) Queens Head 6 (Ross Hanley, 2, Rob Sweetman, Greg Goodchild, Jack Fender, Jack Cotterell).

Last Thursday, BSFL Division 2:

Old Amersham 2 (Bradley Lodge, Chris Redington) Black Horse 2 (Alex Schwerzmann, Casey Birkett).

Sunday, BSFL Senior Cup final:

Aylesbury Flooring 2 (Ty Deacon, Daniel Parsons) Flaunden 1 (unknown scorer).

BSFL Premier Division:

Magpies ‘91 3 (Ali Horner, Harry Loakes, Toby Francis) Chalfont Saints 2 (Steve Park, Lee Clark).

BSFL Division 1:

The George & Dragon 1 (Jamie Burns) Leverstock Green Athletic 4 (unknown scorers).

BSFL Division 2:

Berkhamsted Athletic 3 (Dean Harvey, 2, Joe Kemp) Adeyfield Tudors 7 (unknown scorers).

Black Horse 1 (unknown scorer) The Midland 2 (Alex Harris, Brad Willoughby).