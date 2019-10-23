The Green seize top-six scalp

Leverstock Green returned to winning ways on Saturday with an excellent three points against a top-six side.

The 2-1 home victory over Harefield United was Levy’s third come-from-behind win of the season, all of them after conceding an early goal.

It was also an entertaining match to watch, albeit with not too many clear-cut chances for either side.

There were two new signings in the Levy squad, with Darion Furlong, previously with London Colney, starting up front, and Conor Blake, signed from Tring Athletic, coming on as a second-half substitute.

Having made such a poor start in last Tuesday’s 5-2 defeat at Leighton Town, the last thing Levy needed on Saturday was to concede another early goal, but that they did.

And it was self-inflicted, when Levy keeper Matt Fallon came out of his area to clear a ball, but didn’t catch it right and the ball went straight to Taishan Jordan, who launched a lob over the stranded Fallon towards the empty net. Although Fallon scrambled back to get a hand on the ball, it had already crossed the line.

Levy settled down after that fifth-minute goal and started to play some good football, with Furlong and Louie Griffiths looking lively up top.

A deserved equaliser arrived in the 17th minute via Steve Hawes, who brought the ball down on his chest about 20 yards out before striking a low shot which found the corner of the net.

Harefield came close to a second four minutes’ later when a cross from Samuel Shaw just missed Richard Pacquette at the far post.

The hosts had a near miss in the 35th minute when Cass Grant went on a run down the left before crossing for Furlong, who turned but shot over the bar.

Leverstock continued to play well in the second-half and in the 65th minute they put together an excellent move which started in their own half. It finished with Frankie Jowle and Griffiths combining to set up Alex Ward for a cross which found John Smith, whose goalbound shot was turned into the net by Cass Grant to put the Green into a 2-1 advantage.

The game then remained tight until the end, with Harefield substitute Gurkan Gokmen having a few chances in the last minute, hitting one over the bar and another into the side netting.

But The Green defence played well throughout and Fallon redeemed himself with some decisive keeping, confidently claiming a number of crosses and corners as Levy saw the game out.

The win puts Levy in 11th place in the SSML Premier table after 11 games.

The Green were due to be back in action again last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press when eighth-placed Harpenden Town were to be the visitors to Pancake Lane. They then travel to seventh-ranked Eynesbury Rovers this Saturday.