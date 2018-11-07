The Comrades taste defeat for first time in six matches

Berkhamsted slipped to their first league defeat in six games on Saturday when they went down 1-0 at home to midtable side Coleshill Town.

Despite the loss, Berko remain in the playoff places in fifth spot in the Evo-Stik Southern League Division One Central table.

Luke Daley was back in goal for Berko and Adiel Mannion made his first start of the season for boss Steve Bateman’s side.

After an even opening 30 minutes, Berko’s Ashley Morrissey went closest when his skilful run and shot was deflected over by Coleshill man of the match Matt Jackson.

Town keeper Paul Hathaway also produced a superb save to keep out a shot from Will Summerfield.

Matt Bateman evaded the scoresheet for the first time in 10 games with his best efforts being a first-half header wide and a 18-yard shot that went the wrong side of the upright after he beat three men in the second period.

Town’s Liam Molesworth fired over the bar after running clear of the defence.

The game’s defining moment came on 51 minutes when Berko captain Danny Murphy went to ground in the area to give away a penalty. Coleshill keeper Hathaway went the length of the pitch to convert the spot-kick, sending Daley the wrong way.

Berko 19-year-old Oran Swales made his debut, coming on as substitute after signing from Chesham United in midweek. Berko also threw on subs James Towell and Louis Austin to seek a leveller but couldn’t find a breakthrough. Despite much Berko pressure, Coleshill held on for the win.

Berko will play both Aylesbury sides in the coming days. Last night (Tuesday) Berko were hoping to reach the last-16 of the League Challenge Cup when they host Aylesbury United. On Saturday they then travel to Aylesbury FC in a rearranged league fixture.

Next Tuesday, November 13, Berko will entertain Bovingdon in the St Mary’s Cup.