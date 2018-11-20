Super Westbrook Hay win third national title in a row

Westbrook Hay Prep School have won a national title for a remarkable third time in as many years. The school’s under-13s team, who were the defending regional and national champions, triumphed in the IAPS six-a-side national tournament on November 4 at King’s College, Somerset.

A total of 80 prep schools from across the UK took part, with 24 making the finals.

Westbrook Hay hit the ground running with some high-quality displays to beat Cumnor House and St George’s, Windsor. Positive results in their next three games saw the team progress to the quarter-finals without conceding a goal. Keeper Joss Howard and Thomas White, Harry Fox and Harry Tannett gave the team a solid base at the back.

Tiredness crept in as they headed to the knockout stages and they adapted by playing a less aggressive style. A single goal from Archie FitzGerald saw them beat Cranleigh to qualify for the semi-final where Downsend, Surrey, awaited.

Westbrook Hay scored early but then conceded their first and only goal of the day. They showed character to reply with two second-half goals to win 3-1 and make the final.

In the final, Westbrook Hay found the Shrewsbury House keeper in inspired form, but they weren’t to be denied.

Josh Mullins broke the deadlock with a great finish and captain Archie put the game to bed with a left-foot thunderbolt before going on to lift the trophy.

In Archie and Josh they had the two best players in the tournament and they linked-up well with their team mates, particularly James Ripley and Daniel Katsande up front

It was the school’s tenth national final in six years.