Shock exit in the Challenge Trophy for Levy Green

Leverstock Green were tumbled out of the Challenge Trophy at the first hurdle on Wednesday night after they were beaten 2-1 at SSML Division Two side Unite MK.

Unite had suffered a 10-0 loss to Leverstock in the FA Vase earlier this season, but despite Sam Nair giving Green a 1-0 lead in the second half, Unite came back to win 2-1 with goals from Little and Rawson.

Levy’s scheduled FA Vase tie away at Enfield FC on Sunday was postponed by the FA, pending an investigation into an alleged ineligible player for Enfield in the previous round.

Green were due to host Harpenden Town last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press and this Saturday they entertain Wembley, both in the league.