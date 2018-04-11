Second-half blitz sees Leverstock hit for six as Hadley close gap in table

Leverstock Green recovered from an early two-goal deficit to level the scores, but finished on the end of a heavy defeat at promotion-chasing Leighton Town after a tough second-half on Saturday.

It means six-placed Leverstock have now only won one game in their last six SSML Premier league outings, which has seen seventh-ranked chashers Hadley close down their advantage to just one point.

There were just three minutes on the clock when Leighton took the lead on Saturday, George Boland pouncing on a shooting chance inside the box to fire home a shot into the top corner of the net.

In the seventh minute Levy missed a few chances to clear the ball and this time Dom Marsala took advantage, turning and shooting low to make it 2-0.

Levy had barely got into the game, but in the 14th minute they got a foothold. Chris Marsh delivered a cross from the right and Jonathan Lacey came in to net a rare header for 2-1.

They levelled just after the half-hour when Chris Gosling was blocked by a defender, but the ball fell into the path of Lacey, who slotted home to level the scores and overhaul the long-departed Matt Bateman to lead the Leverstock scoring charts with his 19th goal of the season.

But in the second period, Leighton showed why they are chasing for promotion, netting four times through Alex O’Brien, Marsala (two) and substitute Bruno Brito.

Green will need to start picking up some points from their remaining six games to keep Hadley at bay, the first of which is away at 18th-placed Crawley Green tonight (Wednesday).