Sanchez Watt’s injury-time winner gives the Tudors another victory

Hemel Town grabbed a winner in injury time to beat a good Hampton & Richmond Borough side 2-1 tonight (Tuesday).

The Tudors build on their opening day victory to earn an excellent three points away after having to weather a sustained attacking barrage from the hosts in the second period.

Hemel keeper Laurie Walker was in good form, making a number of vital saves, while the defence had to keep their concentration when dealing with a succession of corners.

The winner came from Herschel Sanchez Watt in the 91st minute. The striker has been in lively form in the pre-season and has carried that into the league campaign.

Shortly after the goal, frustrations boiled over for the hosts and Taurean Roberts was shown a straight red card after getting involved in an altercation with Sanchez Watt. Some of the Hampton fans were complaining, arguing that both men should have seen red.

It was the hosts that took the league in the 31st minute when Beavers’ striker Chris Dickson, who had an impressive game, took advantage of a timely foot-in by their skipper Ricky Welland and raced into the Tudors box before slipping it past Walker.

But Hemel showed their resilience and the lead only lasted for six minutes when Kyle Connolly netted despite the protestations of the Hampton fans that their had been a foul in the build-up.

Hemel defender Tom Hamblin, who had an injury-plagued season last year, was injured on 40 minutes and received treatment. He lasted until half-time before Tom Day replaced him during the break.

Tudors’ boss Dean Brennan will no doubt be hoping that the injury is nothing serious or not a recurrence of the same injuries from last year.

It’s so early in the season that looking at the National League South table is a bit silly.

However, for the record, Hemel now sit atop of the standings on goal difference from Dartford and Woking, the only other sides that have also won both of their games in this young season.

Next up for the Tudors is a clash of the undefeated sides when they travel to Dartford this Saturday. Dartford beat Chelmsford City 1-0 tonight.

Hemel v Hampton: Laurie Walker, Lloyd Doyley, Kyle Connolly, Jordan Parkes, Tom Hamblin (Tom Day, 45 mins), Ismail Yakubu, Herschel Sanchez Watt, James Kaloczi, Karl Oliyide (Alex Osborn, 76 mins), Steve Cawley, Connor Dymond (Reece Prestege, 59 mins). Subs not used: Spencer McCall, George Paulin.

Attendance: 570.