Raiders Blues collect their well-earned league trophy

It was silverware time for Berkhamsted Raiders U13s Blues on Sunday as they collected medals and the South Bucks Division Three trophy.

Raiders won the league by four points, scoring a whopping 88 goals and winning 16 games, only losing once.

The Raiders players’ parents paid tribute to boss Darren Heneghan and assistant James Marchant, who developed the squad over the course of the season, encouraging attractive football, total commitment and a team spirit.

The event took place in the garden of the Marchmont Arms in Hemel.