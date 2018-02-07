Raiders Blues are on a roll as they win for sixth time in seven matches

Berkhamsted Raiders under-13s Blues marched on in the Dick Hopkins Memorial Cup as they beat Thame Boys 5-3.

On a muddy bog of a pitch, it was the side’s sixth win in seven outings and they did their best to stay true to their passing style and made a flying start.

Captain Ryan Colmer smashed home the opener from a corner in the second minute before Will Smooker made it 2-0 two minutes later with an exquisite curling shot inside the far post after cutting in from the left.

Raiders had chances to kill the game, but didn’t take them and they got dragged into a battle.

The visitors capitalised on the heavy pitch in midfield and by half-time had pegged Berko back to 2-2.

With the instruction to spread the play wide in the second period, Raiders got the crucial next goal on 47 minutes. Oscar Lenane let fly with a shot which the keeper pushed away but Liam French was first to the loose ball and tucked it home.

Another blocked shot from Lenane allowed Ollie Pitblado to make it 4-2 five minutes later and Paddy Read netted the’ fifth with 10 minutes left before the visitors scored at the death for 5-3.