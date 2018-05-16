Promoted Berko find out who they will face for next season

Berkhamsted FC held their (near to) end-of-the-season presentation night on Friday night at Boxmoor Lodge, well-organised by director Benny Mitchell.

The club’s chairman Steve Davis looked back on a season which saw Berko finish in the runners-up spot in the Spartan South Midlands Premier Division and he looked forward as the team earned promotion to the Southern League (East).

Adam Mead picked up two awards, as he was voted Player of the Year by the players as well as separately by The Comrades’ growing band of supporters.

Winger Ashley Morrissey was manager Steve Bateman’s choice as Player of the Year.

Morrissey returned to the club in the summer after winning the league title at London Colney the previous season.

Berko’s Development Team manager Paul Toms chose Shaun Stevens as his Player of the Year.

Goalkeeper Josh Thompson was the Development squad’s players’ choice and defender Ryan Luke took the top goalscorer award at that level.

Director and match-day announcer Dean Bradford was voted as Clubman of the Year.

The club’s under-14s side will be combining a barbecue at the club with the televised FA Cup final for their awards event this Saturday.

The club continues to expand and they announced on Friday that in the new season they will be operating new sides at Broadwater on Sundays at under-15s and under-16s level and will also re-introduce the under-18s midweek team.

This will complete the elite pathway for boys from as soon as they are allowed to play on full-sized pitches, right through to the development and first teams.

Meanwhile, the provisional composition of the 20-team Southern League (East) was announced by the FA this week. The two SSML promoted teams, Welwyn Garden City and Berk0, are the only Hertfordshire sides in the line-up.

However, there will still be plenty of local derbies as the division contains Aylesbury United (who play at Chesham) and Aylesbury FC.

There is a quintet of Bedfordshire sides: relegated Dunstable Town, Barton Rovers, AFC Dunstable, Bedford Town and Kempston Rovers.

Oxfordshire provides Thame United, Kidlington and North Leigh.

There will be seven trips to the Midlands to face Cambridge City, Corby Town (Northants), Bromsgrove Sporting, Chasetown, Coleshill Town, Evesham United and relegated Sutton Coldfield Town.

Cinderford Town, of Gloucestershire, seem somewhat isolated as the other team in the division.

The new league season is due to start on Saturday, August 11.

On Monday Berko travelled to Hemel Town’s Vauxhall Road ground for the St Mary’s Cup final against near-neighbours Leverstock Green (see page 55 for the match report).