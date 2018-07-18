Newcomers score on their debuts in 5-1 Berko victory

Berkhamsted won their opening pre-season friendly of the off-season with a 5-1 victory over an under-strengthed Hemel Hempstead Town side in the heat at Broadwater on Saturday.

Comrades’ manager Steve Bateman was able to play two entirely different teams, with the big change around coming at half-time.

Hemel’s squad was stretched as they also put out a side at midday that same day at Sun Sports against Kings Langley (see report above).

Berko’s promotion last season from the SSML Premier Division has attracted a lot of new players keen to play at Southern League level this term.

Two players the club lost to step-four sides in recent seasons have returned to Broadwater and were back in action on Saturday.

They are Courtney Massey, who had been at AFC Dunstable, and Jordon Frederick, who was with Aylesbury.

Dan Weeks was also back after a long period out when he was injured at Leverstcok Green last season.

Steve Hawes opened the scoring for Berko early on with a close-range shot as the ball bobbled around the six-yard yard box.

Just before the interval Hemel equalised.

In the second-half Berko ran riot with four new-comers all scoring on impressive debuts.

They were Andrew Ofusu, Dara Dada, George Mitchell-Gears and Marcus Campbell.

Meanwhile, Berko’s development side, now under the tutorage of boss Ryan Luke, were also in action at the weekend.

They went down 4-2 at Sarratt.

Matt Lee got one of the Berko goals, but missed a penalty kick.

Ollie Lawford, son of the ex-Berko and Chesham striker John, netted the other goal for the Comrades.

Berko were due to host Chesham United last night (Tuesday) as the Gazette was going to press.

Chesham are in the division above so it was due to be a good test for the side.

There will then be a prestigious friendly with Championship side QPR’s under-23s side at Broadwater this Saturday at 3pm.

The same day the development side will visit Bovingdon.

Berko’s first away friendly is at Leighton Town next Tuesday, July 24.