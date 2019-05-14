New Tudors’ boss Moore acting quickly to bring in fresh faces

Hemel Hempstead Town’s new manager Sammy Moore has wasted no time in bringing in fresh blood to the club.

The Tudors installed a new management team after the poor second-half of the season under now-ex-boss Joe Deeney.

Just a week after the 2018/19 season came to an end a fortnight ago, the club announced that Deeney would be leaving Vauxhall Road by mutual consent.

Hemel have replaced Deeney with the former Concord Rangers boss Sammy Moore, who is also bringing with him player-assistant manager Jack Midson.

And Moore has moved quickly to re-shape the set-up at Hemel, with one new player and an addition to the backroom staff brought to Vauxhall Road in his first week at the helm.

Joining Hemel from Concord Rangers is 26-year-old Tosan Popo, who is equally at home either as a full back or midfielder.

Popo’s previous clubs include Charlton Athletic, where he signed his first professional contract, and the Tampa Bay Rowdies during a spell in the US in 2017.

Their backroom staff is being bolstered by new first-team coach Darren Beale,

He has worked with Moore and Midson in their previous management roles at Leatherhead and Concord.

The club said: “We welcome Darren and wish him every success in his time at Vauxhall Road.”

Further backroom additions are also expected.

Under former Oxford City assistant manager Deeney, Hemel finished in 16th place in the National League South, just a season after Hemel made the play-offs.

Not all of that can be put on Deeney as he took over the club in late October with Hemel already in 16th place in the league standings.

In other club news, Moore announced last week that the vastly experienced Dmitry Kharin has agreed to continue as the club’s first-team goalkeeping coach.

The former Chelsea, Celtic and Russian national keeper has been with Hemel for the past four years.

The club said they were ‘delighted to have Dmitry committed to us for another season, his knowledge and experience will not only be key to the players he works with but also to the new management team’.

And on Friday, club skipper Jordan Parkes was named as part of the National League South team of the year.

The midfielder broke the club’s all-time scoring record in March during a campaign in which he added another 15 goals to his tally in all competitions.

Kings Langley boss Conroy is departing

In other big borough football news, Kings Langley have confirmed that boss Steve Conroy is leaving the club after a dispute over funds for improving the squad.

It comes as a surprise as Kings ended their season in sixth place in the Southern League Premier Division South – the highest finish in the club’s history.

In a statement released last Wednesday, the club said: “It is with regret that Kings Langley announce that Steve Conroy has vacated the post of first-team manager with immediate effect.

“The club rigorously pursues a policy of self-sustainability with regards to its income and expenditure and after long discussions at more than one meeting, the directors were unable to agree that the club’s financial resources could support an enhanced playing budget as requested by the manager.

“Steve and his assistant Chris Winton were responsible for Kings Langley’s highest finish to date at step three last season and the club is indebted to both for helping to provide an extremely enjoyable campaign.

“As such, the club wishes Steve and Chris every success in their future endeavours.”

An announcement on a replacement is expected in the coming weeks.