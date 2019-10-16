Nap hand for Berko as they progress in Trophy

Lewis Toomey’s third hat-trick in a month helped Berkhamsted cruise past Herne Bay 5-0 as they moved into the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Toomey opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a low shot from 15 yards out.

Dan Akubuine’s shot was going in when Jonathan Lacey added a finishing touch for a 2-0 lead.

A rampant Berko made it 3-0 when Toomey got on the end of a right-wing Lacey cross on the half-hour, following up well after his first shot was blocked.

A few minutes into the second-half Saul Williams got his first competitive goal for the club with a delicate shot after being released by Lacey.

Sub Will Summerfield set up Toomey for his hat-trick late on, before Herne’s Chris Saunders was sent off for pushing Max Farrelly in the face.

It was Berko’s biggest win this term, the greatest winning margin of any side in Saturday’s Trophy games and in front of Broadwater’s best crowd this term.

Monday’s draw gave Berko an away tie at Isthmian Premier side Hornchurch in the next round.

Meanwhile, Berko exited the League Cup last Tuesday when they lost 5-4 on penalties away at Beaconsfield after it finished 2-2 in normal time, writes Colin Hollick.

Ty Mitford and John Joe Bates scored for the hosts inside 34 minutes.

But Stephen Dodd made it 2-1 in the 68th minute when he headed home with a follow-up and two minutes’ later Berko were level when Lacey blasted home with his right foot via the far post.

With no extra time, it went straight to penalties and Beaconsfield edged the spot-kicks 5-4.

This Saturday sees Southern League Division One Central table-toppers Berko visit Barton Rovers.