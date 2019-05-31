MK Dons add a fifth pre-season game away at Hemel Hempstead

MK Dons will travel to Vauxhall Road to take on Hemel Hempstead Town during their pre-season campaign.

Playing all their pre-season games away from home this summer, Paul Tisdale's men will take on the Tudors on Tuesday July 23.

Town ply their trade in National League South, and memorably reached the FA Cup first round in 2014/15, where they were beaten 3-1 by Bury at Gigg Lane.

Last season, Hemel finished fifth in the table, but lost out in the play-offs.

They are managed by former AFC Wimbledon midfielder Sammy Moore.

Dons pre-season friendlies:

Tuesday July 16, 7.45pm - Brackley Town (A)

Friday July 19, 7.45pm - Welwyn Garden City (A)

Tuesday July 23, 7:45pm - Hemel Hempstead Town (A)

Friday July 26, 7.30pm - Northampton Town (A)

Tuesday July 30, 7pm - St. Neots Town (A)